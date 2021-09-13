Logo
Football: Benzema grabs treble as Real win on Bernabeu return
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 12, 2021 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 12, 2021 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 12, 2021 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scores their fifth goal from the penalty spot to complete his hat-trick REUTERS/Susana Vera
13 Sep 2021 05:09AM (Updated: 13 Sep 2021 05:04AM)
MADRID : Real Madrid's Karim Benzema netted a hat-trick as they capped their return to the refurbished Santiago Bernabeu stadium with a thrilling 5-2 comeback win over Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Sunday.

In Real's first game at their home ground since 1 March 2020, the crowd were stunned when Santi Mina latched onto a defensive mistake to put the visitors ahead after four minutes.

Madrid recovered well and the pressure eventually told after 24 minutes as Benzema equalised with his first goal following a Federico Valverde cutback.

Franco Cervi put Celta back in front seven minutes later from a lightning counter-attack as they went in ahead at the break.

But Benzema headed Real level two minutes after the restart, before teeing up Vinicius Junior to give Carlo Ancelotti's side the lead for the first time.

New signing Eduardo Camavinga came off the bench to score on his debut as the France midfielder tucked the ball home from close range before Benzema completed his treble with a penalty three minutes from time.

(Reporting by Joseph Walker; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

