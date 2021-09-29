Football: Berghuis helps Ajax to Champions League win over Besiktas

Logo
Berghuis helps Ajax to Champions League win over Besiktas
Ajax Amsterdam's Dusan Tadic in action with Besiktas' Valentin Rosier. (Photo: REUTERS/Eva Plevier)
Besiktas' Serdar Saatci in action with Ajax Amsterdam's Sebastien Haller. (Photo: REUTERS/Eva Plevier)
Ajax Amsterdam's Antony applauds after being substituted. (Photo: REUTERS/Eva Plevier)
29 Sep 2021 02:54AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 03:41AM)
AMSTERDAM : Steven Berghuis scored one goal and set up another as Ajax Amsterdam were comfortable 2-0 winners over injury-hit Besiktas in their Champions League Group C clash at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Tuesday.

Sebastien Haller added a second goal for the home team, who spurned a number of other opportunities and never looked unduly troubled against a visiting side missing a host of first-team regulars.

Ajax have a full haul of six points from their two games in the group following an opening day 5-1 win at Portuguese side Sporting, while struggling Besiktas have lost both their games.

They were the first to threaten though as striker Michy Batshuayi saw his shot across goal hit the post but it was a rare attack from the visitors, who were penned in their half for much of the game.

Their resistance was broken on 17 minutes when Berghuis provided a calm finish from the edge of the six-yard box after Ajax captain Dusan Tadic had danced past three defenders and teed up the former Feyenoord midfielder.

Ajax looked likely to score with every attack and the second goal arrived just before halftime as Haller got his reward for a strong performance when he bundled the ball into the net at the near post from Berghuis’s cross.

Source: Reuters

