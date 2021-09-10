Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Brazil score twice in first half to beat Peru 2-0
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Brazil score twice in first half to beat Peru 2-0

Football: Brazil score twice in first half to beat Peru 2-0
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Peru - Arena Pernambuco, Sao Lourenco da Mata, Brazil - September 9, 2021 Brazil's Everton Ribeiro in action REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Football: Brazil score twice in first half to beat Peru 2-0
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Peru - Arena Pernambuco, Sao Lourenco da Mata, Brazil - September 9, 2021 Brazil players remonstrate with referee Wilmar Roldan after a goal by Brazil's Everton Ribeiro is under review REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Football: Brazil score twice in first half to beat Peru 2-0
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Peru - Arena Pernambuco, Sao Lourenco da Mata, Brazil - September 9, 2021 Peru's Renato Tapia in action with Brazil's Everton Ribeiro REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Football: Brazil score twice in first half to beat Peru 2-0
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Peru - Arena Pernambuco, Sao Lourenco da Mata, Brazil - September 9, 2021 Brazil's Danilo in action with Peru's Edison Flores REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Football: Brazil score twice in first half to beat Peru 2-0
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Peru - Arena Pernambuco, Sao Lourenco da Mata, Brazil - September 9, 2021 Peru's Andre Carrillo in action with Brazil's Alex Sandro REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
10 Sep 2021 10:49AM (Updated: 10 Sep 2021 11:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RECIFE, Brazil :Everton Ribeiro got his second goal in two games to help Brazil on their way to a 2-0 win over Peru in a World Cup qualifier in Recife on Thursday.

Ribeiro, who last week got the only goal of the game as Brazil beat Chile, side-footed home after 15 minutes following good work from Neymar.

He almost got his second of the match five minutes before halftime but his shot was saved and Neymar tapped home the rebound to make it 2-0.

Brazil were missing nine players who were not released by their Premier League clubs but they were still too strong for opponents who had never beaten them in 12 previous World Cup qualifying matches.

It was the ninth home qualifier in a row where Brazil have kept a clean sheet, and their eighth win from eight Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

“These three games we lacked a lot of players that meant others had a chance and they stepped up,” said captain Casemiro. “I think we are on the right track.

“We’ve won eight in a row, that’s a record and though we are not mathematically there yet we are thinking about the World Cup.”

The victory puts Brazil on 24 points at the top of the South American qualifying group, six ahead of Argentina, who beat Bolivia 3-0 on Thursday.

The top four in the 10-team group qualify automatically for the finals and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us