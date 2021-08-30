Football: Brazil target fifth five-a-side gold with 'Paralympic Pele'

TOKYO: With flicks and tricks aplenty, Brazil's five-a-side football team are bringing a touch of samba magic to the Paralympics as they target a fifth straight gold in Tokyo.

The nation that gave the world the "jogo bonito" beautiful game has just as much panache in five-a-side, which is played by athletes with visual impairments.

Brazil have won gold at every Paralympics since the sport debuted in 2004, and boast arguably its greatest player in Jefinho - known as the "Paralympic Pele".

They started their campaign in Tokyo with a 3-0 win over China on Sunday (Aug 29), before beating Japan 4-0 a day later.

"Football is in the blood of Brazilians - this is a big pressure, because the Brazilian people always expect to win," captain Ricardinho told AFP.

"The Brazilian people expect results because we have the potential to be champions. If no one expected anything of us, it would be very bad."