Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Brighton earn last-gasp draw at Palace but denied top spot
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Brighton earn last-gasp draw at Palace but denied top spot

Football: Brighton earn last-gasp draw at Palace but denied top spot
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - September 27, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion's Neal Maupay celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Toby Melville
Football: Brighton earn last-gasp draw at Palace but denied top spot
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - September 27, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion's Shane Duffy celebrates after Neal Maupay scores their first goal REUTERS/Toby Melville
Football: Brighton earn last-gasp draw at Palace but denied top spot
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - September 27, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Toby Melville
Football: Brighton earn last-gasp draw at Palace but denied top spot
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - September 27, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Toby Melville
Football: Brighton earn last-gasp draw at Palace but denied top spot
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - September 27, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion's Neal Maupay celebrates scoring their first goal with Shane Duffy REUTERS/Toby Melville
28 Sep 2021 05:24AM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 06:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Brighton & Hove Albion failed in their bid to take the Premier League top spot on Monday though they salvaged a 1-1 draw at arch-rivals Crystal Palace with an equaliser deep in stoppage time by Neal Maupay at a rocking Selhurst Park.

Victory would have seen Brighton reach the summit of England's top flight for the first time in their 120-year history but they were seconds away from defeat after Palace had gone ahead with a Wilfried Zaha penalty on the stroke of halftime.

With Palace's fans already celebrating in stoppage time, a clearance by Palace keeper Vicente Guaita was volleyed back into the path of Maupay who finished with a deft lob.

While the point was not enough to take Brighton to the top their fans were ecstatic as the final whistle sounded, seconds after Maupay's equaliser.

Brighton remained in sixth spot with 13 points, one behind leaders Liverpool, while Palace are 15th with six points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us