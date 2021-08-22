Football: Brighton go joint top with win over Watford

Logo
Soccer-Brighton go joint top with win over Watford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - August 21, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion's Neal Maupay scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - August 21, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion's Shane Duffy in action with Watford's Joshua King Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - August 21, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion's Neal Maupay celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - August 21, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion's Solly March in action with Watford's Craig Cathcart REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - August 21, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion's Shane Duffy celebrates with teammates after the match REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
22 Aug 2021 02:34AM (Updated: 22 Aug 2021 02:38AM)
BRIGHTON, England: Brighton and Hove Albion moved joint top of the Premier League as first-half goals by Shane Duffy and Neal Maupay earned them a comfortable 2-0 home win against Watford on Saturday (Aug 21).

Defender Duffy struck with a bullet header from a corner after 10 minutes to give the hosts the perfect start.

Watford then gifted Brighton their second a few minutes before the interval when they lost the ball trying to play out from the back and Maupay curled home.

The visitors did improve after the break and had a goal by Emmanuel Dennis ruled out for offside, but Brighton were comfortably the better side as they moved to six points.

It is the first time Brighton have started a top-flight season with back-to-back wins, and the only blemish was an injury to Maupay who did not come back out for the second half after appearing to hurt his shoulder.

Source: Reuters

