Football: Bruno Henrique double gives Flamengo first leg Libertadores lead
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Semi final - First Leg - Flamengo v Barcelona SC - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 22, 2021 Flamengo's Gabriel in action Pool via REUTERS/Silvia Izquierdo
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Semi final - First Leg - Flamengo v Barcelona SC - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 22, 2021 Flamengo players applaud fans after the match Pool via REUTERS/Silvia Izquierdo
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Semi final - First Leg - Flamengo v Barcelona SC - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 22, 2021 Barcelona' SCs Michael Carcelen with teammates after the match Pool via REUTERS/Silvia Izquierdo
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Semi final - First Leg - Flamengo v Barcelona SC - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 22, 2021 Flamengo's Bruno Henrique in action with Barcelona SC's Byron Castillo Pool via REUTERS/Silvia Izquierdo
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Semi final - First Leg - Flamengo v Barcelona SC - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 22, 2021 Barcelona SC's Leandro Martinez in action with Flamengo's Rodrigo Caio Pool via REUTERS/Silvia Izquierdo
23 Sep 2021 10:54AM (Updated: 23 Sep 2021 10:51AM)
RIO DE JANEIRO : Bruno Henrique scored twice in the first half as Brazilian side Flamengo beat Ecuador's Barcelona 2-0 in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final on Wednesday.

Flamengo, champions in 2019, took the lead after 21 minutes with a Bruno Henrique header before the former Santos and Wolfsburg striker doubled their lead 18 minutes later when he finished off a fine passing move.

Barcelona, who are looking to make their third Libertadores final after losing their previous two in 1990 and 1998, started brightly and forced Diego Alves into several good saves but after falling behind they never looked like recovering.

Their task became even more difficult on the stroke of half time when Nixon Molina was sent off.

Flamengo, though, could not make their man advantage count in an uneventful second half and suffered their own red card when Leo Pereira was sent off with two minutes remaining.

The second leg will be played in Guayaquil next Wednesday.

The other semi-final is an all-Brazilian tie between Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

