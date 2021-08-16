Logo
Football: Bruno Henrique strikes again as Flamengo beat Sport 2-0
Sport

Football: Bruno Henrique strikes again as Flamengo beat Sport 2-0
Flamengo's Bruno Henrique celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. (Photo: REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro)
16 Aug 2021 05:19AM (Updated: 16 Aug 2021 05:58AM)
RIO DE JANEIRO : Bruno Henrique’s eighth goal of the season set Flamengo on the way to a 2-0 win over Sport in Brazil’s Serie A on Sunday.

The former Wolfsburg and Santos striker headed home in the 11th minute and Ronaldo put through his own goal early in the second half to seal the points for the home side.

The goal left Bruno Henrique top of the Serie A goalscoring charts.

Flamengo remained in fifth place on 27 points, 10 behind leaders Atletico Mineiro, although they have two games in hand.

Sport have 15 points and are in 16th place in the 20-team standings, one place above the relegation zone.

Source: Reuters

