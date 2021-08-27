Logo
Football: Casemiro signs new four-year deal at Real Madrid
Football: Casemiro signs new four-year deal at Real Madrid

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Final - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 10, 2021 Brazil's Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro in action with Argentina's Lionel Messi REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

27 Aug 2021 08:39PM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 09:27PM)
MADRID: Real Madrid's Brazil midfielder Casemiro has signed a new four-year deal, the LaLiga club said on Friday (Aug 27).

The Brazilian has been a mainstay at Real, making 191 league appearances since joining in 2012.

Casemiro joins defenders Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal, midfielder Luka Modric, forward Karim Benzema and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in signing new deals at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent months.

Real, who are usually active in the market, have only brought in David Alaba on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in the current transfer window.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side have been heavily linked in recent days across French and Spanish media to a 180 million euro (US$211.66 million) move for Paris St-Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe.

(US$1 = 0.8504 euros)

 

(Reporting by Joseph Walker; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

