Football: Champions League group stage draw
General view of the Champions League Group Stage Draw. (Image: REUTERS/Murad Sezer)

27 Aug 2021 01:39AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 02:26AM)
ISTANBUL: The following is the draw for the Champions League group stage which took place in Istanbul on Thursday:

GROUP A: Manchester City, Paris St Germain, RB Leipzig, Brugge

GROUP B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan

GROUP C: Sporting CP, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas

GROUP D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff

GROUP E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv

GROUP F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys Bern

GROUP G: Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg, Wolfsburg

GROUP H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg, Malmo

The group stage begins on Sep 14.

Source: Reuters

