Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Chelsea, Brighton and Arsenal win big as Leicester lose to Man United
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Chelsea, Brighton and Arsenal win big as Leicester lose to Man United

Football: Chelsea, Brighton and Arsenal win big as Leicester lose to Man United
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Leicester City v Manchester United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - September 12, 2021 Manchester United's Martha Thomas celebrates scoring their third goal with Hannah Blundell and Aoife Mannion Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Football: Chelsea, Brighton and Arsenal win big as Leicester lose to Man United
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Leicester City v Manchester United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - September 12, 2021 Manchester United manager Marc Skinner speaks with Kirsty Hanson after the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Football: Chelsea, Brighton and Arsenal win big as Leicester lose to Man United
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Leicester City v Manchester United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - September 12, 2021 Manchester United's Aoife Mannion and Martha Thomas celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Football: Chelsea, Brighton and Arsenal win big as Leicester lose to Man United
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Birmingham City v Brighton & Hove Albion - St Andrew's, Birmingham, Britain - September 12, 2021 Birmingham City's Emily Ramsey in action with Brighton and Hove Albion's Katie Robinson Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Football: Chelsea, Brighton and Arsenal win big as Leicester lose to Man United
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Everton - Kingsmeadow, London, Britain - September 12, 2021 Chelsea fans in the stands during the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
12 Sep 2021 11:49PM (Updated: 12 Sep 2021 11:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEICESTER, England : Newcomers Leicester City lost 3-1 to Manchester United in their first FA Women's Super League home game as Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea all went on scoring sprees on the second weekend of top-flight action in England.

Leicester, who lost 2-1 to Aston Villa in their first game in the top flight, went behind to strikes from Ella Toone and Maria Thorisdottir before former Red Devil Abbie McManus reduced the deficit, but a goal from Martha Thomas sealed the 3-1 win for United.

Reigning champions Chelsea bounced back from their opening-day defeat with a 4-0 drubbing of Everton that featured some brilliant goals, with Fran Kirby chipping a superb first and Sam Kerr heading home Guro Reiten's pinpoint cross for the third.

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema continued her stellar scoring form, netting a brace as her side thumped Reading 4-0 at home, and there were also goals galore at Birmingham City as the home team were hammered 5-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion.

West Ham United and Aston Villa played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday and Tottenham Hotspur will play Manchester City later on Sunday.

Brighton top the table on six points, ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United on goal difference, while Everton are bottom after consecutive 4-0 defeats.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us