Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Chelsea charged for failing to control players against Liverpool
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Chelsea charged for failing to control players against Liverpool

Football: Chelsea charged for failing to control players against Liverpool
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - August 28, 2021 Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta and teammates argue with the referee after he gave Liverpool a penalty and Reece James a red card REUTERS/Peter Powell
Football: Chelsea charged for failing to control players against Liverpool
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - August 28, 2021 Chelsea's Edouard Mendy is shown a yellow card after arguing with the referee Anthony Taylor as he gave Liverpool a penalty and Reece James a red card REUTERS/Peter Powell
Football: Chelsea charged for failing to control players against Liverpool
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - August 28, 2021 Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta and teammates argue with the referee after he gave Liverpool a penalty and Reece James a red card REUTERS/Peter Powell
Football: Chelsea charged for failing to control players against Liverpool
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - August 28, 2021 Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta and teammates argue with the referee after he gave Liverpool a penalty and Reece James a red card REUTERS/Peter Powell
01 Sep 2021 10:34PM (Updated: 01 Sep 2021 10:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chelsea have been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct during their ill-tempered 1-1 draw against Liverpool at the weekend, the Football Association said on Wednesday (Sep 1).

The game at Anfield was marred by Chelsea players fuming at referee Anthony Taylor after he sent off defender Reece James for handball and awarded Liverpool a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

"Chelsea FC has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 following their Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Saturday (28/08/21)," the FA said in a statement.

"It is alleged that Chelsea FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 48th minute of the first half and following the half-time whistle."

The London club have time till Friday to respond.

Kai Havertz had put Chelsea ahead before Mohamed Salah equalised with the contentious penalty.

The visitors, however, held on for a draw, meaning that both sides are unbeaten in their opening three games of the season.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us