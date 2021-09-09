Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Chelsea fined for failing to control players in Liverpool game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Chelsea fined for failing to control players in Liverpool game

Football: Chelsea fined for failing to control players in Liverpool game

General view of corner flag being sprayed with disinfectant. (Photo: Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill)

09 Sep 2021 12:09AM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 12:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chelsea have been fined £25,000 (US$34,000) for failing to control their players in the 1-1 Premier League draw against Liverpool at Anfield last month, the Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.

Chelsea players clashed with their Liverpool counterparts and referee Anthony Taylor after the latter decided to send off defender Reece James in first-half stoppage time for handball and award a penalty, which Mohamed Salah converted.

"The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during both the 48th minute of the first half and following the half-time whistle," the FA said in a statement.

Chelsea host Aston Villa on Saturday and Liverpool travel to Leeds United on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Chelsea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us