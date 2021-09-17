Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Chelsea not at top level but still tough to beat, says Tuchel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Chelsea not at top level but still tough to beat, says Tuchel

Football: Chelsea not at top level but still tough to beat, says Tuchel

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Chelsea v Zenit St Petersburg - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 14, 2021 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

17 Sep 2021 08:59PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2021 09:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Chelsea are not yet playing at their best but are doing enough to ensure they remain a tough side to beat in the Premier League, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday (Sep 17).

European champions Chelsea are in second place level on 10 points with league leaders Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton but Tuchel acknowledged they had issues to sort out after a draw at Liverpool and home win over Aston Villa.

"I didn't expect us to be at our top level early in September, especially after this pre-season and COVID," Tuchel told reporters ahead of Sunday's match at London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who are one point behind.

"For me at the moment, it's more important that we are competitive, we play relentless and have belief to overcome difficult minutes and periods within games ... Competition is high. It's a good thing that we are able to win.

"I'm not saying we're not playing well, we can play better but we are tough to beat. A win helps with atmosphere - keep calm and also be open to criticism. In the moment, I feel everybody is aware that we can do better."

Tuchel added that it was "always a good time" to play Spurs and looked forward to the clash of the two teams' strikers - Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku and Spurs' Harry Kane.

While Lukaku has hit the ground running with three goals in three starts on his Premier League return, Kane has yet to open his league account after winning the Golden Boot last season.

"They score decisive goals and love to score, always score no matter what the competition is," the German manager said.

"That's the similarity but apart from this they are very different players. If Kane plays, we have to focus on how to defend him."

Tuchel said midfielder N'Golo Kante has recovered from a foot injury but Christian Pulisic (ankle) is not in the squad.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us