Football: Chelsea winger Kenedy moves to Flamengo on loan
Chelsea's Kenedy reacts. (Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato)

19 Aug 2021 03:24AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 04:06AM)
LONDON: Chelsea winger Kenedy has extended his contract at the club until June 2023 and joined Brazilian champions Flamengo on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

This is the fifth time Kenedy has been sent out on loan since joining Chelsea in 2015, previously having spells at Watford, Newcastle United, Getafe and Granada.

The 25-year-old made 44 appearances in all competitions for Granada last season, scoring eight goals and assisting six times.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi also signed a new contract until 2023 and moved to Turkish side Besiktas on loan for the rest of the season.

Source: Reuters/ec

