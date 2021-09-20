Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Chelsea crush Tottenham to go joint top
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Chelsea crush Tottenham to go joint top

Football: Chelsea crush Tottenham to go joint top
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 19, 2021 Chelsea's Thiago Silva heads at goal REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Football: Chelsea crush Tottenham to go joint top
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 19, 2021 Chelsea's Kai Havertz in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Football: Chelsea crush Tottenham to go joint top
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 19, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli in action with Chelsea's N'Golo Kante Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Football: Chelsea crush Tottenham to go joint top
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 19, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min in action with Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Football: Chelsea crush Tottenham to go joint top
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 19, 2021 Chelsea's N'Golo Kante scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
20 Sep 2021 01:39AM (Updated: 20 Sep 2021 01:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Chelsea's dominant second-half performance earned a 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur thanks to goals by Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger as the Blues moved joint top of the Premier League on Sunday.

The emphatic scoreline did not look likely in the first half as the hosts shaded it, but Chelsea took complete control after the break to send out an ominous warning in the title race.

Thiago's header gave Chelsea the lead in the 49th minute and when substitute Kante's deflected shot crept past Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris shortly after there was no way back for the hosts.

Rudiger's late strike was enough to give Chelsea an identical record to Liverpool with the two sides on 13 points from five games, both having scored 12 goals and conceded one.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us