Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Colombian Rodriguez joins Qatar's Al-Rayyan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Colombian Rodriguez joins Qatar's Al-Rayyan

Football: Colombian Rodriguez joins Qatar's Al-Rayyan

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Sheffield United - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - May 16, 2021 Everton's James Rodriguez reacts Pool via REUTERS/Peter Byrne

23 Sep 2021 12:29AM (Updated: 23 Sep 2021 12:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Colombia international James Rodriguez has joined Qatar's Al- Rayyan from Premier League Everton, both clubs said on Wednesday.

The length of the contract and the transfer fee were not disclosed.

The 30-year-old midfielder's future at Everton looked uncertain after they appointed manager Rafa Benitez to replace Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Rodriguez joined Everton from LaLiga club Real Madrid in September 2020 looking to revive his career in England. He contributed six goals and nine assists in 26 games in all competitions for Everton last season.

Rodriguez scored 37 goals across two spells at Real after joining them on the back of stellar performances at the 2014 World Cup, where he won the Golden Boot.

But he struggled to live up to his 80 million euros (US$93.88 million) price tag, failing to nail down a regular spot in the starting line-up at the Bernabeu.

He was loaned out to Bundesliga club Bayern Munich in 2017 for two seasons. The playmaker returned for a second spell at Real in July 2019 but found himself on the fringes of the first team again, starting only five league games.

Al-Rayyan are eighth in Qatar's top flight after two matches.

(US$1 = 0.8522 euros)

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us