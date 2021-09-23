Football: Colombian Rodriguez joins Qatar's Al-Rayyan

Colombia international James Rodriguez has joined Qatar's Al- Rayyan from Premier League Everton, both clubs said on Wednesday.

The length of the contract and the transfer fee were not disclosed.

The 30-year-old midfielder's future at Everton looked uncertain after they appointed manager Rafa Benitez to replace Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Rodriguez joined Everton from LaLiga club Real Madrid in September 2020 looking to revive his career in England. He contributed six goals and nine assists in 26 games in all competitions for Everton last season.

Rodriguez scored 37 goals across two spells at Real after joining them on the back of stellar performances at the 2014 World Cup, where he won the Golden Boot.

But he struggled to live up to his 80 million euros (US$93.88 million) price tag, failing to nail down a regular spot in the starting line-up at the Bernabeu.

He was loaned out to Bundesliga club Bayern Munich in 2017 for two seasons. The playmaker returned for a second spell at Real in July 2019 but found himself on the fringes of the first team again, starting only five league games.

Al-Rayyan are eighth in Qatar's top flight after two matches.

(US$1 = 0.8522 euros)

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)