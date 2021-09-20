Logo
Football: Corinthians draw but extend unbeaten run to seven games
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v America Mineiro - Corinthians Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - September 19, 2021 Corinthians' Jo in action with America Mineiro's Ricardo Silva REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v America Mineiro - Corinthians Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - September 19, 2021 Corinthians' Giuliano in action with America Mineiro's Matheus Cavichioli REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v America Mineiro - Corinthians Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - September 19, 2021 Corinthians' Roger Guedes in action with America Mineiro's Patric REUTERS/Carla Carniel
20 Sep 2021 07:34AM (Updated: 20 Sep 2021 07:32AM)
SAO PAULO : Corinthians extended their unbeaten league run to seven games with a 1-1 draw at home to America in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday.

The Sao Paulo side remain in sixth place with 30 points but will be unhappy at not winning all three points against a team that is fourth from bottom of the 20-team league.

Left back Marlon put the visitors ahead after seven minutes but Giuliano equalised for Corinthians 10 minutes later after a move that involved both their new signings, Willian and Roger Guedes.

Corinthians have now drawn three games in a row and face arch rivals Palmeiras in their next match on Sept 25.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

