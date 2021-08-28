Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer - Correa makes instant impact to earn Inter win at Verona
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Correa makes instant impact to earn Inter win at Verona

Football: Correa makes instant impact to earn Inter win at Verona
Soccer Football - Italy - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Inter Milan - Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy - August 27, 2021 Inter Milan's Joaquin Correa celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Football: Correa makes instant impact to earn Inter win at Verona
Soccer Football - Italy - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Inter Milan - Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy - August 27, 2021 Inter Milan's Joaquin Correa celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
28 Aug 2021 05:09AM (Updated: 28 Aug 2021 05:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VERONA, Italy: Substitute Joaquin Correa had a debut to remember as his late double earned Inter Milan a 3-1 win at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Friday.

Correa, who only completed his loan move to the Serie A champions from Lazio on Thursday, came off the bench to fire Inter 2-1 ahead seven minutes from time before adding a fine third in stoppage time to seal the win for his new side.

The visitors looked out of sorts in the first half and fell behind after Ivan Ilic capitalised on a poor pass from Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic before finishing well in the 15th minute.

Inter wasted no time in getting back into the contest after the break, with Lautaro Martinez heading his first goal of the season less than two minutes into the second half to level things up.

Simone Inzaghi's side looked like they would have to settle for a point until Correa entered the fray, earning his side their second victory from two matches at the start of the new season with two brilliantly-taken goals.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us