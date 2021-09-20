Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Decisions for good of team, says PSG's Pochettino after Messi substitution
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Decisions for good of team, says PSG's Pochettino after Messi substitution

Football: Decisions for good of team, says PSG's Pochettino after Messi substitution

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 19, 2021 Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino with Lionel Messi as he is subsituted REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

20 Sep 2021 11:19AM (Updated: 20 Sep 2021 11:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has defended his decision to substitute forward Lionel Messi in Sunday's 2-1 win over Olympique Lyonnais in the French Ligue 1 and said the Argentine was okay with being taken off.

Messi, making his third appearance for the side, hit the woodwork but failed to score on his Parc des Princes debut and was substituted in the 75th minute with the score at 1-1.

The 34-year-old former Barcelona player looked puzzled when he was replaced with fullback Achraf Hakimi and exchanged words with Pochettino as he walked off the pitch.

"I think we all know we have great players in this 35-man squad. Only 11 can play, we can't play more. The decisions in the game are made for the good of the team and each player," Pochettino told reporters.

"Every coach thinks about that. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. Sometimes players like it and sometimes they don't. At the end of the day, that's why we're here.

"These are decisions that have to be made by the coach. As for his reaction, I asked him how he was, he said he was okay. That was it. That was our exchange."

A stoppage-time goal by Mauro Icardi earned PSG a victory as the leaders maintained their perfect record with 18 points.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us