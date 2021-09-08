Logo
Football: Dykes penalty gives Scotland win in Austria
08 Sep 2021 05:04AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 06:09AM)
VIENNA : Scotland boosted their World Cup qualification hopes in Group F with a Lyndon Dykes penalty earning a 1-0 win over Austria on Tuesday that takes them into second place.

A VAR review handed the Scots a 30th minute spot kick after defender Martin Hinteregger manhandled Che Adams and Dykes drove his penalty down the middle and through keeper Daniel Bachmann.

Scotland then defended superbly to hold onto the lead and move Steve Clarke's side to 11 points, a point ahead of Israel.

Denmark lead the group on a perfect 18 points from six matches after their 5-0 thrashing of visitors Israel.

 

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

