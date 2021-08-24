Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer - Early Diaz strike gets Milan off to winning start
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Early Diaz strike gets Milan off to winning start

Football: Early Diaz strike gets Milan off to winning start
AC Milan players applaud fans after the match. (Photo: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini)
Football: Early Diaz strike gets Milan off to winning start
Soccer Football - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v AC Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - August 23, 2021 AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Football: Early Diaz strike gets Milan off to winning start
Soccer Football - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v AC Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - August 23, 2021 AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli with Davide Calabria after the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Football: Early Diaz strike gets Milan off to winning start
Soccer Football - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v AC Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - August 23, 2021 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud celebrates after the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Football: Early Diaz strike gets Milan off to winning start
Soccer Football - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v AC Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - August 23, 2021 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud celebrates after the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
24 Aug 2021 04:59AM (Updated: 24 Aug 2021 05:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENOA, Italy: Brahim Diaz's early goal was enough to earn AC Milan a 1-0 victory at Sampdoria in their opening match of the Serie A season on Monday.

The visitors got their campaign up and running quickly in Genoa after Diaz, who rejoined Milan on loan from Real Madrid for the next two seasons, squeezed the ball home after nine minutes to break the deadlock.

Both sides more chances in the first half, with new Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan making several fine stops to preserve his side's lead, although the pace slowed as the match wore on.

Close-season Milan signing Olivier Giroud did have two late opportunities to cap his debut with a goal, but Diaz's strike proved to be enough for Stefano Pioli's side.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us