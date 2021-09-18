Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Ekkelenkamp shines in Hertha debut to earn comeback win over Fuerth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Ekkelenkamp shines in Hertha debut to earn comeback win over Fuerth

Football: Ekkelenkamp shines in Hertha debut to earn comeback win over Fuerth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC v Greuther Fuerth - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - September 17, 2021 Hertha BSC's Myziane Maolida, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Football: Ekkelenkamp shines in Hertha debut to earn comeback win over Fuerth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC v Greuther Fuerth - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - September 17, 2021 Hertha BSC coach Pal Dardai and staff celebrate after the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Football: Ekkelenkamp shines in Hertha debut to earn comeback win over Fuerth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC v Greuther Fuerth - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - September 17, 2021 Hertha BSC's Jurgen Ekkelenkamp after the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Football: Ekkelenkamp shines in Hertha debut to earn comeback win over Fuerth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Hertha BSC v Greuther Fuerth - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - September 17, 2021 Hertha BSC's Jurgen Ekkelenkamp after the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
18 Sep 2021 04:49AM (Updated: 18 Sep 2021 04:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Hertha Berlin's new signing Jurgen Ekkelenkamp scored once and had a hand in their second goal after he came on as a substitute to lead them from a goal down to a 2-1 victory over Greuther Fuerth on Friday for their second Bundesliga win in a row.

The 21-year-old Dutch attacking midfielder, who joined from Ajax Amsterdam late last month, headed in an equaliser in the 61st minute with his first touch after having made his Hertha debut as a substitute a minute earlier.

The visitors had earned a 57th minute penalty and Branimir Hrgota sent the Hertha keeper the wrong way to put the newly-promoted side in front.

Ekkelenkamp, who instantly breathed life into the Hertha attack, then put Fuerth's Maximilian Bauer under pressure in the box in the 79th forcing him to turn a cutback in for an own goal and a successive win for Hertha.

Hertha, who had lost their first three league games, have now won both matches against promoted teams after also beating VfL Bochum last week, to move up to ninth in the standings on six points. Fuerth, who have lost four of their five games, are in last place with one point.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us