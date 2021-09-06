Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football:Ellis to lead advisory group on future of women's game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Ellis to lead advisory group on future of women's game

Football: Ellis to lead advisory group on future of women's game

US Women's National Soccer Team Coach Jill Ellis speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of her final match as head coach of the US Women's National Soccer Team Coach at Soldier Field. (Photo: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports)

06 Sep 2021 02:34AM (Updated: 06 Sep 2021 03:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FIFA has appointed former World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis to lead the technical advisory group on the future of women's football, the sport's world governing body said on Sunday.

Ellis, who lifted the World Cup with the US in 2015 and 2019, will work with various stakeholders to explore ways to improve the current match calendar and build global development and competitiveness in the women's game.

Ellis said that the "potential areas of discussion will include introducing more meaningful and regular competition at all levels globally, optimising youth development structures, and improving coaching and education standards".

"Jill's experience and expertise, combined with her forward-looking mindset makes her the perfect candidate to explore and lead the way forward," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Ellis takes charge just months after FIFA's congress voted to carry out a feasibility study on holding the men's and women's World Cups every two years instead of four.

European governing body UEFA this week opposed the plans, saying that the proposal would also face resistance from the European Club Association as well as major domestic leagues.

"It is imperative to highlight the concerns shared across the footballing world regarding the impact a biennial FIFA World Cup would have on the international match calendar and, prominently in this context, on women's football," said UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

FIFA UEFA football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us