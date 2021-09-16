Logo
Football: England to host new annual women's tournament starting 2022
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - England Women - Sarina Wiegman Photocall - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - September 9, 2021 England Women's manager Sarina Wiegman poses during the photocall Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

16 Sep 2021 07:34PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 07:29PM)
The English Women's soccer team will compete in a new annual international tournament on home soil starting in 2022, the national side announced on Thursday.

The tournament will be staged in February next year, with England being joined by Germany and Spain, while a fourth competing nation will be announced soon, the team said in a statement https://bit.ly/3lxun0q.

The invitational event will take place in the form of three double-header matches played across seven days in a round-robin format.

"The annual tournament will significantly boost England's international calendar and ensure Sarina Wiegman's squad regularly face world-class opposition, starting with the build-up to next summer's UEFA Women's EURO on home soil and the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023," the statement said.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

