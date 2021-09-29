Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccine Afghanistan court Malaysia In Focus New Zealand climate change China India
Logo

Sport

Football: Euro 2020 hero Schick rejoins Czechs for World Cup qualifiers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccine Afghanistan court Malaysia In Focus New Zealand climate change China India

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Euro 2020 hero Schick rejoins Czechs for World Cup qualifiers

Football: Euro 2020 hero Schick rejoins Czechs for World Cup qualifiers

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Czech Republic Training - Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan - July 2, 2021 Czech Republic's Patrik Schick during training REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File photo

29 Sep 2021 06:24PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 06:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PRAGUE: Patrik Schick will rejoin the Czech squad team for its World Cup qualifiers next week against Wales and Belarus after the Euro 2020 joint-top goal scorer served a two-match ban for picking up a red card, the Czech football association said on Wednesday (Sep 29).

Coach Jaroslav Silhavy nominated only two players - goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek and defender Filip Novak - who did not participate at Euro 2020 where the Czechs advanced to the quarter-finals before losing to Denmark.

Silhavy selected Slavia Prague centre back Ondrej Kudela as a substitute following a 10-match ban for "racist behaviour" as the defender recovers from an August knee injury.

The Czechs have collected seven points from five matches in Group E, level with Wales but sitting in second place behind leaders Belgium on goal difference.

The Czechs host Wales on Oct 8 before travelling to face Belarus away on Oct 11. Wales will miss star forward and captain Gareth Bale who has suffered a "significant" hamstring injury.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us