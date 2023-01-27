Dyche set to take charge at Everton: Reports

LONDON: Premier League strugglers Everton are set to hire former Burnley manager Sean Dyche to replace the sacked Frank Lampard, according to reports on Friday (Jan 27).

Dyche has emerged as the leading candidate for the Everton job after Marcelo Bielsa reportedly turned down the chance to take charge at Goodison Park.

Bielsa flew into London for talks with the Everton hierarchy on Thursday, but reports suggest the former Leeds boss did not believe the squad left by Lampard was compatible with his demand for a high-tempo style of play.

Dyche, sacked by Burnley last April before the club's relegation from the Premier League, could be appointed within the next 24 hours.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is believed to want a new manager in place this weekend, with the team's next match not until Feb 4 against Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison.