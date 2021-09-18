Football: Falcao scores on Rayo Vallecano debut to cap win over Getafe

MADRID: Radamel Falcao scored on his return to Spanish football on Saturday (Sep 18), crowning an impressive 3-0 home win for his new side Rayo Vallecano over Madrid neighbours Getafe in LaLiga.

The 35-year-old former Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United, AS Monaco and Porto striker needed only 10 minutes to make an impact when he was introduced in the second half.

The Colombian latched onto a through ball from Pathe Ciss and slotted into the far corner in the 81st minute to score Rayo's third after Oscar Trejo had given them the lead with a ninth-minute penalty and Ciss netted a header in the 78th.

The win took Rayo to seven points from five games but left Getafe bottom of the standings without any points and heaped more pressure on coach Michel.

"I'm very happy and very grateful to these fans who gave us so much support," Falcao told reporters. "I dreamed of getting on the pitch and scoring and my team mates gave me a lot of encouragement."

Rayo coach Andoni Iraola added: "We all know what he can do in the area and we want to make the most of that and get the ball to Falcao in the box as much as possible.

"He's come here with an attitude to help the team and integrate himself as early as possible. He has trained very well and got the goal which finished off the game. We have to keep on working with him."

Falcao joined Rayo as a free agent earlier this month after being forced out of Galatasaray due to the Turkish club's financial problems.

He scored 52 LaLiga goals in two seasons with Atletico between 2011 and 2013 in which he also helped the Madrid side win the Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and Copa del Rey.