Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Felix sees red as Atletico Madrid held by Athletic Bilbao
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Felix sees red as Atletico Madrid held by Athletic Bilbao

Football: Felix sees red as Atletico Madrid held by Athletic Bilbao
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Ahtletic Bilbao - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 18, 2021 Athletic Bilbao's Mikel Balenziaga in action with Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Football: Felix sees red as Atletico Madrid held by Athletic Bilbao
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Ahtletic Bilbao - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 18, 2021 Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez reacts REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Football: Felix sees red as Atletico Madrid held by Athletic Bilbao
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Ahtletic Bilbao - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 18, 2021 Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic in action with Athletic Bilbao's Raul Garcia
Football: Felix sees red as Atletico Madrid held by Athletic Bilbao
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Ahtletic Bilbao - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 18, 2021 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in action with Athletic Bilbao's Dani Garcia REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Football: Felix sees red as Atletico Madrid held by Athletic Bilbao
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Ahtletic Bilbao - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 18, 2021 Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez and teammates talk to referee Jesus Gil Manzano REUTERS/Sergio Perez
19 Sep 2021 12:30AM (Updated: 19 Sep 2021 12:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix was sent off as the LaLiga champions were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Felix, Atletico's record signing, was shown a yellow card for striking Unai Vencedor in the 78th minute and the Portuguese reacted to the decision by shouting at the referee, who instantly produced a second card and sent him off.

Atletico were fortunate to not lose the game in added time when visiting striker Asier Villalibre met a through ball from Alex Berenguer inside the area but the forward somehow spurned the glorious chance and missed the target.

Diego Simeone's side are top of the standings with 11 points from five games while Athletic, who are also unbeaten, have nine.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us