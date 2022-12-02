Rebalance of power expected in football after controversies in World Cup host selection process: Expert

These are some changes highlighted by S Rajaratnam School of International Studies adjunct senior fellow James Dorsey on Friday (Dec 2) on CNA’s Asia First.

The build-up to this year’s tournament, the first to be held in the Middle East, was marred by controversy, with protests continuing on and off the field even after the first ball was kicked.

These include the German team's hand-over-mouth gesture over FIFA silencing their support for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights, and the Iranian team declining to sing their national anthem in support of anti-government protesters back home.

PROTESTS AND KEY ISSUES

“We've got to keep in mind that, first of all, Qatar is an autocracy. It is not a democracy. Demonstrations are banned in Qatar,” said Dr Dorsey.

He added that while people wearing the rainbow colours of the LGBT movement have been asked to remove them, there have been very few arrests.

“So by and large, the Qataris have gone quite light-handed on all kinds of infractions of Qatari law, but at the same time they have been inclusive in the sense that LGBT fans are in Qatar, even if they cannot wear their colours," he said.