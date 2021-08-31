Football: Fluminense beat Bahia 2-0 to end winless run

RIO DE JANEIRO: Fluminense scored a goal in each half to beat Bahia 2-0 on Monday (Aug 30) and end a five-game winless run in Brazil's Serie A.

Lucca put the home side ahead seven minutes before half time with a 30m free kick and substitute Raul Bobadilla doubled their lead in injury time when he followed up to fire home after the goalkeeper spilled a free kick.

The three points lifts Fluminense three places into 13th spot in the 20-team table.

Bahia drop to 16th, one spot above the relegation zone.