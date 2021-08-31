Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Fluminense beat Bahia 2-0 to end winless run
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Fluminense beat Bahia 2-0 to end winless run

31 Aug 2021 08:29AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 08:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RIO DE JANEIRO: Fluminense scored a goal in each half to beat Bahia 2-0 on Monday (Aug 30) and end a five-game winless run in Brazil's Serie A.

Lucca put the home side ahead seven minutes before half time with a 30m free kick and substitute Raul Bobadilla doubled their lead in injury time when he followed up to fire home after the goalkeeper spilled a free kick.

The three points lifts Fluminense three places into 13th spot in the 20-team table.

Bahia drop to 16th, one spot above the relegation zone.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us