Football: Forest sack manager Hughton after sixth defeat in Championship
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - September 12, 2021 Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton Action Images/Ed Sykes

16 Sep 2021 04:44PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 04:39PM)
Nottingham Forest have sacked manager Chris Hughton after suffering their sixth defeat in seven Championship (second-tier) matches this season, the club said on Thursday.

Forest, who are bottom of the table, were beaten 2-0 by Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

"Nottingham Forest can confirm that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as first team manager," the club said https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/news/2021/september/Club-Statement. "Steven Reid will take temporary charge of the first team as interim head coach."

Hughton took charge of Forest in October, months after leaving Brighton & Hove Albion, and guided them from the bottom of the Championship to a 17th-placed finish in his first season at the helm.

The former Ireland international was brought in for his Championship pedigree, having led both Brighton and Newcastle United to promotion during his spells in charge, but leaves with the club in crisis, with one point from seven games.

"The club would like to place on record its' appreciation for Chris's efforts," Forest added.

"Chris joined the club in a difficult period for everyone in football and around the world and we thank him for the way he has conducted himself during his tenure."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

