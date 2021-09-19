Logo
Football: Former Brazil midfielder Paulinho leaves Al Ahli
19 Sep 2021 11:24AM (Updated: 19 Sep 2021 11:18AM)
Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli have parted ways with former Brazil midfielder Paulinho by mutual consent due to emergency circumstances, the club said on Saturday, less than two months after the 33-year-old signed for the Jeddah-based team.

Paulinho joined Al Ahli as a free agent on a three-year deal in July after his contract with Chinese Super League side Guangzhou FC was cancelled by mutual consent.

He scored two goals in four matches for Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League this season.

"The termination of the contract with Paulinho comes due (to) the emergency circumstances," Al Ahli tweeted https://twitter.com/ALAHLI_FCEN/status/1439323788655616010?s=20.

Paulinho led Guangzhou to the Asian Champions League title in 2015 after joining the club from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and initially spent two seasons in China, winning consecutive Chinese Super League titles.

He moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2017 before returning to Guangzhou the following year and winning a third Chinese Super League title in 2019.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Source: Reuters

