Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Former Liverpool striker Fowler leaves managerial role at ISL side East Bengal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Former Liverpool striker Fowler leaves managerial role at ISL side East Bengal

Football: Former Liverpool striker Fowler leaves managerial role at ISL side East Bengal

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 22, 2017 Robbie Fowler before the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

09 Sep 2021 12:34AM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 12:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has left his job as manager of East Bengal by mutual consent, the Indian Super League (ISL) club said on Wednesday, with Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel Diaz set to be his replacement.

The former England forward was appointed on a two-year contract by East Bengal last October but could only lead the side to a ninth-placed finish in the ISL last season, winning just three of the 20 games.

"SC East Bengal can confirm that the club has agreed with Robbie Fowler to a mutual termination of the head coach's contract," the club said in a statement.

"Alongside his assistant Tony Grant, he took charge of the team in a very challenging period of transition and managed to overcome significant odds to bring the fans some moments of joy in the club's first-ever season in the Indian Super League."

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us