Football: Freiburg pull off gritty 2-1 win over Dortmund as Wolfsburg go top

FREIBURG, Germany: SC Freiburg rose to second in the Bundesliga table on Saturday (Aug 21) thanks to a gritty 2-1 win over a Borussia Dortmund side who dominated possession but failed to convert their chances on the league's second weekend of play.

Vincenzo Grifo rocked the visitors early, putting Freiburg ahead with a stunning free kick in the sixth minute. That shocked the visitors into action, and midfielder Jude Bellingham came closest to an equaliser in the first half, hitting the post with a header from a corner.

Despite Dortmund keeping possession for long spells, they found themselves two down eight minutes into the second half when Roland Sallai slammed the ball home from close range.

Dortmund were thrown a lifeline when midfielder Yannik Keitel steered a low cross past his own keeper in the 59th minute. But the Freiburg rearguard stood firm to repel Erling Haaland and company as they hung on to win.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg went top of the standings by coming back from a goal down to beat Hertha Berlin 2-1, with Lukas Nmecha getting the winner in the 88th minute.

Bochum forward Simon Zoller set up a goal in each half as his side beat Mainz 2-0, and Greuther Furth came back from a goal down to grab a point against 10-man Arminia Bielefeld, while Eintracht Frankfurt and Augsburg played out a scoreless draw.

Bayer Leverkusen take on Borussia Monchengladbach later on Saturday, while Hoffenheim play Union Berlin on Sunday, with Bayern Munich taking on FC Cologne in the later game.