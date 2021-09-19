Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: French League to meet after Lens v Lille crowd trouble
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: French League to meet after Lens v Lille crowd trouble

Football: French League to meet after Lens v Lille crowd trouble

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - RC Lens v Lille - Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France - September 18, 2021 Fans invade the pitch as police officers and stewards escort them off during the match REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

19 Sep 2021 06:59PM (Updated: 19 Sep 2021 06:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : The disciplinary committee of the French League (LFP) will meet on Monday to discuss the crowd trouble that marred Saturday’s RC Lens v Lille derby, the LFP said on Sunday.

  "The LFP strongly condemns the outbursts, the invasion of the pitch and the violence that occurred during the match between RC Lens and LOSC Lille," the governing body said in a statement.

  "In view of the seriousness of the events, the Disciplinary Committee will meet on Monday 20 September."

The kickoff to the second half of the Ligue 1 game, which Lens won 1-0 to move up to provisional second in the standings, was delayed by about half an hour after crowd trouble erupted at halftime.

The incidents started when Lens fans in the Tranin stand and Lille supporters began throwing objects at each other before people from the Marek stand ran on to the pitch, prompting riot police and stewards to intervene.

  When the game resumed, about 50 police officers were posted in front of the Marek tribune.

  Nice were this month docked two points, one of them suspended, after serious crowd trouble during their game against Olympique Marseille whose players clashed with home fans who pelted them with missiles and stormed onto the pitch.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us