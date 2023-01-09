Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Wales' Gareth Bale during the FIFA World Cup 2022. (File photo: Reuters/John Sibley)

09 Jan 2023 11:53PM (Updated: 09 Jan 2023 11:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Gareth Bale announced his retirement from club and international football at the age of 33 on Monday (Jan 9), bringing to an end one of the most decorated careers in British football history.

Wales' record appearance holder and goalscorer led his country from the international football wilderness to qualify for two European Championships, reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016, and a first World Cup since 1958.

The Los Angeles FC forward, who previously played for Southampton, Tottenham and Real Madrid, made his final competitive appearance during Wales' World Cup group stage fixture with England on Nov 29.

"After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football," Bale posted in a message on social media.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love.

"It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me."

Source: AFP/rc

Related Topics

football Gareth Bale

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.