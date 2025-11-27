Football: Gavin Lee set to be named permanent Lions head coach

SINGAPORE: Gavin Lee is set to be named permanent head coach of the Lions, CNA understands.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told CNA that the interim head coach has been offered the full-time role and is expected to put the pen to paper on Thursday (Nov 27), with an official announcement to follow after.

Lee is expected to be fully supported by Sport Singapore and FAS in his preparations to lead the Lions at the 2027 Asian Cup.

This move comes hot on the heels of Lee leading the Singapore men’s national football team to a historic victory which saw them qualify for the tournament on merit for the first time.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Singapore's only appearance came in 1984, when they took part automatically as hosts.

In a winner-takes-all clash earlier this month, the Lions came from behind to beat Hong Kong 2-1 to seal their berth in the tournament.