Football: Gavin Lee confirmed as permanent Lions head coach
The 35-year-old was officially unveiled as the new Lions head coach at a press conference on Friday (Nov 28).
SINGAPORE: Gavin Lee was on Friday (Nov 28) named as permanent head coach of the Singapore men's national football team.
The 35-year-old was officially unveiled at a press conference at the Jalan Besar Stadium.
Earlier on Thursday, CNA reported that Lee had been offered the full-time role and was expected to put pen to paper.
This move comes hot on the heels of Lee leading the Singapore men’s national football team to a historic victory, which saw them qualify for the tournament on merit for the first time.
Singapore's only appearance came in 1984, when they took part automatically as hosts.
In a winner-takes-all clash earlier this month, the Lions came from behind to beat Hong Kong 2-1 to seal their berth in the tournament.
At 28, Lee became the youngest head coach in Singapore Premier League history when he took the helm of BG Tampines Rovers.
He joined the national team in March 2024 as part of then-Lions head coach Tsutomu Ogura’s backroom staff. Lee eventually became an assistant to the Japanese tactician.
When Ogura departed in June due to personal reasons, Lee was appointed interim head coach.
Prior to Lee's appointment, a number of candidates were linked to the post, including former Tottenham Hotspur assistant coach Nick Montgomery and Jesus Casas, the former head coach of the Iraq national team.