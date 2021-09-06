Logo
Football: Germans find goal-scoring touch in 6-0 thrashing of Armenia
Armenia's Taron Voskanyan in action with Germany's Serge Gnabry. (Photo: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
Germany's Serge Gnabry celebrates scoring their first goal. (Photo: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
Germany's Timo Werner celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Germany's Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane. (Photo: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
Germany's Serge Gnabry celebrates scoring their second goal with Leon Goretzka. (Photo: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
06 Sep 2021 04:54AM (Updated: 06 Sep 2021 05:04AM)
STOCKHOLM: Midfielder Serge Gnabry scored two early goals as Germany rediscovered their form in front of goal to hammer Armenia 6-0 on Sunday and go top of World Cup qualifying Group J with 12 points from five games.

After Germany's attack struggled in a laboured 2-0 win over Liechtenstein on Thursday, Gnabry netted twice in the opening 15 minutes and Marco Reus and Timo Werner both scored before the break as they dismantled the Armenian defence with clever passing and deft flicks.

Jonas Hofmann added a fifth seven minutes after the break with a low bouncing drive, and substitute Karim Adeyemi put the icing on the cake with a goal on his international debut to make it 6-0 in second-half stoppage time.

The win means the Germans leap-frog Armenia to the top of the group, with their visitors now two points behind in second spot. Romania are third on nine points, one ahead of North Macedonia.

Source: Reuters

