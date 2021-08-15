Football: Germany and Bayern great Mueller dies aged 75

Germany great Gerd Mueller, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest goalscorers and nicknamed "Bomber der Nation", has died at the age of 75, his former club Bayern Munich said on Sunday (Aug 15).

Mueller scored 68 goals in 62 international matches for West Germany, winning the World Cup in 1974, and is third in the all-time list of most goals in the competition with 14 goals behind Ronaldo (15) and Miroslav Klose (16).

He also won the European championship in 1972 with them.

Having joined Bayern in 1964, Mueller - an instinctive goalscorer who was good in the air and quick on his feet - pumped in 566 goals in 607 competitive games for the club.He also set a record of 365 goals in the Bundesliga in a trophy-laden career that included four league titles and three European Cups with Bayern.