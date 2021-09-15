Football: Gosens strikes late to rescue point for Atalanta at Villarreal

A late Robin Gosens equaliser earned Atalanta a 2-2 draw at Villarreal on Tuesday as the Spanish side made their first Champions League group stage appearance in 10 years.

Remo Freuler fired the Italians in front early on, but the hosts launched a comeback thanks to goals from Manuel Trigueros and substitute Arnaut Danjuma either side of the break.

But Gosens fired in an 83rd-minute leveller from close range to earn Atalanta what may well prove to be a precious point in Group F, where Young Boys stunned 10-man Manchester United with a 2-1 win in the other game.

Villarreal, who ended their long wait for Champions League football by winning last season’s Europa League, started sluggishly and were punished after six minutes when Freuler rattled a shot in off the post.

But Unai Emery’s side grew into the game and Trigueros finished from close range late in the first half before Danjuma was sent clean through to fire home a finish on the 73rd minute.

Gosens steered in a late leveller for Atalanta and the visitors ended the game on top after Francis Coquelin earned a second yellow card, but Juan Musso stopped Villarreal from snatching a late win with a vital save in the dying moments.