Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Guardiola says he has no plans to leave Man City in 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Guardiola says he has no plans to leave Man City in 2023

Football: Guardiola says he has no plans to leave Man City in 2023

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Norwich City - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - August 21, 2021 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

27 Aug 2021 10:14PM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 10:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola clarified comments about his future on Friday (Aug 27) and said he had no plans to leave the Premier League champions when his contract runs out in 2023.

The Spaniard was quoted this week telling a Brazilian financial conference that he wanted to take a break before a possible move into international football.

"I am not thinking to leave after two years," he told reporters ahead of City's Premier League game at home to Arsenal on Saturday.

"I can leave maybe in two months when the results are not good or the organisation is tired of me or I cannot handle better these players. I can leave in three months like I can leave in five years.

"What I said ... is after my period at Manchester City I will take a break. That's for sure. It can be in one month, in two years, three years, five years. Right now, today, I don't have reasons to leave."

City have their sights on Champions League success after being beaten in last season's final by Chelsea.

"I am more than committed to this season, we are going to try to do it better, especially to play better, that is my target this season," Guardiola said.

"So when I'm finished I'll take a rest a little bit, because 12-13 years almost without much of a stop, I wanted to do something else. And after that maybe a new team or a national team if someone wants me.

"But I didn't say in two years I'm going to finish my career in Manchester City."

The 50-year-old Spaniard arrived in Manchester in 2016 from Bayern Munich.

He took a sabbatical between leaving Barcelona in 2012 and joining Bayern in 2013.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Pep Guardiola Manchester City

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us