Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Guardiola urges Man City to build on winning form
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Guardiola urges Man City to build on winning form

Football: Guardiola urges Man City to build on winning form
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - September 11, 2021 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Football: Guardiola urges Man City to build on winning form
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - September 11, 2021 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy in action with Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte REUTERS/Rebecca Naden EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
13 Sep 2021 11:34AM (Updated: 13 Sep 2021 12:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised his squad's commitment after they bounced back from a shaky start to their Premier League season with three successive wins.

Title holders City suffered an opening day defeat at Tottenham Hotspur but responded with wins over Norwich City, Arsenal and Leicester City to move up to fourth, a point off leaders Manchester United.

Guardiola, who has guided City to three league titles since taking over in 2016, said his squad had to build on their winning form and continue to push hard in training.

"The last three weeks was so good," Guardiola said. "The way we trained was a little bit of a surprise after what we achieved last season.

"The commitment of everyone was excellent. That's why we trained really well and the results against Arsenal, Norwich and Leicester proved that.

"Hopefully we can continue with this mentality and raise the standards through the training sessions. That's the key point."

City, who lost to Chelsea in last season's Champions League final, host RB Leipzig in their opening group stage match of Europe's elite club competition on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us