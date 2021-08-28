Football: Haaland scores late winner as Dortmund down Hoffenheim

Logo
Sport

Soccer - Haaland scores late winner as Dortmund down Hoffenheim
Sport

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v TSG Hoffenheim - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - August 27, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v TSG Hoffenheim - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - August 27, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Axel Witsel and Erling Haaland with teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v TSG Hoffenheim - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - August 27, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal with Youssoufa Moukoko REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.
28 Aug 2021 05:09AM (Updated: 28 Aug 2021 05:20AM)
DORTMUND, Germany: Striker Erling Haaland fired a stoppage-time winner to give Borussia Dortmund a thrilling 3-2 win over Hoffenheim on Friday that lifted them to the top of the Bundesliga standings.

Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric hit the woodwork with a third-minute shot and his team mate Oliver Baumann pulled off a great save to deny Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna as the game started at a frantic pace.

It was a sign of things to come as Dortmund withstood a barrage of crosses early in the second half before mounting an attack down the left that ended with Reyna firing home the opening goal with a bouncing shot to Baumann's left.

Hoffenheim kept up the pressure and drew level in the 61st minute when Dennis Geiger found Christoph Baumgartner with a great ball in behind the defence, and the winger drove his shot across the keeper and into the net.

Undeterred, Dortmund went ahead again eight minutes later as Jude Bellingham controlled a loose clearance on his thigh just inside the box before lashing the ball into the bottom left-hand corner to make it 2-1.

Munas Dabbur thought he had snatched a point for Hoffenheim with a goal in the final minute of normal time, but Haaland smashed a loose ball into the top corner a minute later to send the home crowd into raptures.

Dortmund held on until the referee blew the final whistle in the 98th minute to go top the table on six points, ahead of Wolfsburg on goal difference having played one more game.

 

Source: Reuters

