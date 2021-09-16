Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Henderson fires winner as Liverpool beat Milan in thriller
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Henderson fires winner as Liverpool beat Milan in thriller

Football: Henderson fires winner as Liverpool beat Milan in thriller
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Liverpool v AC Milan - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 15, 2021 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Football: Henderson fires winner as Liverpool beat Milan in thriller
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Liverpool v AC Milan - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 15, 2021 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Football: Henderson fires winner as Liverpool beat Milan in thriller
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Liverpool v AC Milan - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 15, 2021 AC Milan's Brahim Diaz in action with Liverpool's James Milner REUTERS/Phil Noble
Football: Henderson fires winner as Liverpool beat Milan in thriller
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Liverpool v AC Milan - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 15, 2021 AC Milan's Simon Kjaer in action with Liverpool's Andrew Robertson REUTERS/Phil Noble
Football: Henderson fires winner as Liverpool beat Milan in thriller
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Liverpool v AC Milan - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 15, 2021 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson scores their third goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
16 Sep 2021 05:05AM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 05:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL, England : Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson struck a rare Champions League goal to earn his side a 3-2 victory over AC Milan in a rip-roaring Group B opener at a rocking Anfield on Wednesday.

Henderson rifled home in the 69th minute to settle an absorbing contest Liverpool had threatened to run away with when Fikayo Tomori's own goal handed them an early lead.

Remarkably, after soaking up a Liverpool bombardment in which Mohamed Salah missed a penalty, Milan struck twice in quick succession at the end of the first half with Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz silencing the home crowd.

Milan had a goal disallowed shortly after the break before Salah made amends for his penalty miss by equalising from close range in the 49th minute.

The outcome was still in doubt until Henderson capped a memorable Anfield night with a thumping effort - only his second in the competition and first for seven years.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us