Singapore's Ilhan Fandi completes transfer to Belgian second division club KMSK Deinze

SINGAPORE: Singapore footballer Ilhan Fandi has completed his transfer to Belgian second division club KMSK Deinze from Albirex Niigata Singapore, both clubs announced on Monday (Dec 12).

He will join the Belgian side from January next year, Deinze said.

The third son of Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad, Ilhan was last month crowned the AIA Young Player of the Year at the Football Association of Singapore Awards Night.

He also clinched the Goal of the Year award and was named in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) Team of the Year.

Ilhan, 20, joined Albirex from the Young Lions in April this year. In the most recent campaign, he scored 17 league goals as Albirex won the title. The young forward has four caps for Singapore.