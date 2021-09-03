Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer - Injured Mbappe ruled out of France World Cup qualifiers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Injured Mbappe ruled out of France World Cup qualifiers

Football: Injured Mbappe ruled out of France World Cup qualifiers
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - France v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg, France - September 1, 2021 France's Kylian Mbappe looks on REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Football: Injured Mbappe ruled out of France World Cup qualifiers
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - France v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg, France - September 1, 2021 France's Kylian Mbappe reacts REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
03 Sep 2021 01:59AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2021 02:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Finland after sustaining a calf injury in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Bosnia, the French federation said on Thursday.

"Kylian Mbappe felt a pain in his right calf at the end of the match against Bosnia in Strasbourg on Wednesday, which means he will not be able to take part in the next two matches of the French team, in Ukraine on Saturday and against Finland in Lyon next Tuesday," the FFF said in statement.

"The Paris Saint Germain striker has been released to his club. He will leave the squad in the evening and will not be replaced for the trip to Ukraine."

World champions France top Group D with eight points from four games.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us