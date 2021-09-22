Football: Inter go top with comeback win at Fiorentina

FLORENCE, Italy: Inter Milan moved provisionally top of Serie A as goals by Edin Dzeko and Ivan Perisic helped the Italian champions secure a 3-1 comeback victory at Fiorentina on Tuesday.

Bosnia striker Dzeko found the net 10 minutes into the second half, three minutes after Matteo Darmian had levelled for the visitors to cancel out Riccardo Sottil's first-half opener for Fiore and Perisic wrapped it up with a late strike.

The result put Inter on 13 points from five games, one ahead of second-placed Napoli, who will be looking to maintain their perfect record when they travel to Sampdoria on Wednesday.

Fiorentina, who had Nicolas Gonzalez sent off with 12 minutes left, are sixth on nine points after their second defeat of the season.

Atalanta jumped to fourth on 10 points after goals by Robin Gosens and Davide Zappacosta earned them a 2-1 home win against mid-table Sassuolo.

Bologna are down to seventh with eight points after they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Genoa.

In Florence, Inter got off to a shaky start and found themselves trailing after 23 minutes when Sottil tapped in at the far post from Gonzalez's cross.

Inter did not panic, however, and seven minutes into the second half, Nicolo Barella's foray into the area ended with the midfielder crossing for Darmian, who found the back of the net with a low, angled shot.

Three minutes later, Dzeko headed home from Hakan Calhanoglu's corner to give Inter a deserved lead.

Fiorentina's hopes of a comeback were hit when Gonzalez picked up a second yellow card for pulling Alessandro Bastoni's shirt.

Perisic then put the result beyond doubt with three minutes left when he scored into an empty goal from Roberto Gagliardini's cross, wrapping up a fine performance from the visitors who needed a half to get into their groove.