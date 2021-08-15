Football: Inter Milan announce double signing of Dzeko and Dumfries

Logo
Soccer-Inter Milan announce double signing of Dzeko and Dumfries
Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 32 Second Leg - AS Roma v S.C. Braga - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 25, 2021 AS Roma's Edin Dzeko celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group C - Netherlands v Austria - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands - June 17, 2021 Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries scores their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Koen Van Weel
15 Aug 2021 04:44AM (Updated: 15 Aug 2021 05:05AM)
ROME: Inter Milan have completed the double signing of veteran striker Edin Dzeko from AS Roma and Netherlands international Denzel Dumfries, the Italian champions announced on Saturday (Aug 14).

Dzeko, 35, has been brought in to replace Romelu Lukaku, who joined English Premier League side Chelsea in a club record 97.5 million pound (US$135.16 million) deal on Thursday, and has signed a two-year deal in Milan.

Dutch full back Dumfries, who scored twice for the Netherlands at Euro 2020, joins on a permanent deal from PSV Eindhoven, signing a deal until June 2025.

Dzeko and Dumfries take Inter's transfer dealings to three signings this summer after Turkish free agent Hakan Calhanoglu moved across the city from AC Milan at the end of his contract.

Bosnia and Herzegovina international Dzeko arrives at San Siro after five years in Rome, where he scored 119 goals in 260 appearances in all competitions to become the club's third highest scorer of all time, behind Francesco Totti (307 goals) and Roberto Pruzzo (138).

Dzeko did in fact play and score for Inter in a friendly win over Dynamo Kyiv on Saturday before his signing was officially announced.

Source: Reuters

